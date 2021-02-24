Thief who used a digger to steal £44,000 from a north-east ATM reported missing from prison

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An ATM raider who used a digger to steal more than £44,000 has been reported missing from prison.

Michael Broomfield is being hunted by police after failing to report back to HMP Castle Huntly in Dundee by 8pm on Monday.

The 34-year-old was jailed for four years and four months in June 2019 for his part in the raid on the ATM at Scotmid Foods in Craigour Road, Torphins and previously spent time at HMP Grampian.

It was said at the time he was jailed that Broomfield would have got away with the money if the car he was in hadn’t broken down.

Police have warned the public not to approach Broomfield, who is believed to have connections in the north-east of England in Newcastle, Durham and Spennymoor.

A police spokesman said: “He is described as 6ft 1in, medium build with medium-length dark brown hair and a beard.

Appeal for information – prisoner from HMP Castle HuntlyPolice Scotland is appealing for information regarding the… Posted by Tayside Police Division on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

“He was last seen wearing a black and grey bobble hat, black and grey hooded top and blue jogging bottoms.

“If seen, members of the public should not approach him and should contact Police Scotland on 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

‘Stitched me right up’

Broomfield targeted the cash machine in Torphins in the early hours of February 28, 2019.

A witness near the shop heard an alarm sounding followed by “loud banging” and male voices shouting “come on”.

A number of witnesses gathered and filmed the incident on their phones.

She said: “They saw the males force entry to the shop and attach chains to the ATM.”

They witnessed the men using the stolen digger to lift the ATM into the boot of a gold Chrysler.

But the getaway was foiled when the car broke down.

Broomfield’s fingerprint was found on the vehicle, and CCTV images captured him at the scene.

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court, he pleaded guilty to the theft of a vehicle and to breaking into Scotmid Foods and stealing an ATM, all while acting along with others.

Sheriff Graeme Napier said: “If the car hadn’t broken down you would have gotten away with the safe and all that money in it.”

As Broomfield was led away in handcuffs to begin his sentence, he exclaimed: “Stitched me right up.”

Appeal rejected

Broomfield lodged an appeal against the length of his jail term shortly after he was sentenced.

The appeal was thrown out but the prisoner requested a review of that decision.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service considered the case and then refused the appeal in September 2019.