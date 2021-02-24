Fire that gutted historic Old Mill Inn believed to have been started deliberately

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A fire that gutted the Old Mill Inn in Maryculter is thought to have been started deliberately.

About 20 firefighters battled the blaze at the historic former hotel which sits on South Deeside Road on Monday and took about three hours to extinguish the flames.

Now, police have confirmed they believe the fire was started deliberately and have launched an appeal for information.

The incident was reported at about 3.50pm on Monday, with smoke seen billowing across Maryculter.

A joint inquiry between fire and police is ongoing.

DC Keith Morrison from northeast CID said: “We’re asking for anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed anything suspicious to please come forward.

“This includes any motorists who may have potential dashcam footage which could prove useful for our investigation.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 2165 of 22 February.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

‘Another sad chapter in the Old Mill Inn saga

Co-owner of the former hotel Mike French previously described the fire as “sad.”

He said: “It’s another sad chapter for the Old Mill Inn site.

“We’ve been there since 1989, and developed it into a wedding venue and thought we did really well with it.

“Unfortunately, circumstances outwith our control with the flooding and now the fire has meant it has ended like this.”