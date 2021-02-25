Investigation launched into cause of wilful fire at north-east property

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for information following a fire at a flat in Peterhead.

The fire happened in the Marischal Street area of the Aberdeenshire town, around 9pm on Monday.

The flames were extinguished without the need for firefighters and no-one was hurt.

A police investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the fire which is currently being treated as wilful.

Detective Constable Ian Morrison, of North East CID, said: “Firstly, I would like the thank members of the public for their assistance so far.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Marischal Street or Tolbooth Wynd area of Peterhead around 9pm on Monday and saw any suspicious activity to contact police.

“If you were driving in the area at the time, and have a dash-cam, please check back to see if there is any footage that could assist our investigation.”

Information can be passed to the police by calling 101.