Man cut free from his car and taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in the north-east

A man has been cut free from his car and taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in the north-east.

Emergency services were called to the A90 between Fraserburgh and Peterhead at St Fergus around 5.50pm.

The accident involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a Mitsubishi Shogun.

A police spokesman said: “The fire and ambulance services also attended.

“The road was closed as the fire service were required to remove the driver of the Corsa from the vehicle.

“He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The severity of the man’s injuries is not yet known.