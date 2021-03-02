Aberdeenshire road shut due to badgers burrowing under it

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mischievous badgers have caused Aberdeenshire Council to close one of their roads for “some time.”

The local authority announced that they have shut the U64 just south of Colpy due to badgers burrowing underneath it.

They are undermining the road and causing it to become uneven.

That, along with potholes, has meant the council has had to close the route.

They have published a diversion that motorists can use.

The road “may have to stay closed for some time” as the badgers will be “encouraged” to use another sett.

Unfortunately we've had to close the U64 just south of Colpy. As if potholes weren't creating enough difficulties for everyone, we now have badgers in on the act and undermining our roads. It may have to stay closed for some time whilst they're encouraged to use another sett. pic.twitter.com/iy53vixYCq — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) March 1, 2021

The council has called in an environmental specialist, who will help them move the badgers in a safe way.

A spokesman said: “We have had to close the U64 south of Coply due to a cete of badgers living near the road.

“A wildlife expert will visit the area soon to advise on resettling the badgers safely to a nearby location.

“Once we have successfully relocated the cete further investigatory work will be carried out to determine the extent of the damage and the works required to stabilise the road.

“Unfortunately, the road may be closed for a while, so we would encourage road users to follow the diversion until the road reopens.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Badgers are a protected species so cannot be killed or maimed in any way.

Instead, the local authority is going to wait until the animals move setts in the summer before getting rid of their home under the road.

A statement from the council added: “Apparently a cete of badgers use a number of local setts in a year but are fairly inactive at the moment.

“When they move to their summer residence, we’ll board up the front door under the road.”