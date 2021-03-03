Plans for almost 40 new homes in the north-east approved to go ahead

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Almost 40 new homes are to be built in an Aberdeenshire town as part of major plans for affordable housing.

The new development, which will be located at the Glebe area in Oldmeldrum, includes a mix of single and two-storey bungalows, as well as open spaces with greenery and public gardens.

This is the first stage of a master plan to build a total of 50 homes and a range of community facilities north of the Glen Garioch distillery in the town.

After hearing the proposal at the Formartine Area Committee yesterday, councillors voted in favour of the 37 new properties, saying the project is “acceptable, but not ideal”.

A number of concerns were raised during the meeting including access to local services, maintenance of outdoor spaces and the potential risk of flooding.

However, following a review of all recommendations from consultees, the project was unanimously given the go ahead.

Mid-Formartine councillor Paul Johnston said he still feels “uncomfortable” with the development, although it has passed all the necessary tests to meet the standards.

He said: “We appear to be in a situation where arrangements are acceptable, but still not ideal.

“There is nothing in this development that would be particularly jarring or upsetting to people when they move into these houses and I’m sure they would be very nice places to live in.

“But I think we could have done better, although this passes all the tests.

“I remain unhappy with the overdevelopment of the site, the drainage and access arrangements, and the overall feel of it, but unfortunately, the council is put in the position where there are very few reasons to say no to this development, even if we want something different or something better.”

Local residents have previously raised similar issues with the development, such as the loss of natural space and the impact upon capacity at local schools and the town’s health centre.

The objections, however, were withdrawn following several amendments to the report to address the issues.

Mid-Formartine councillor Karen Adam added: “It’s not utopia, but it does meet the standards.

“I’m satisfied that most concerns have been addressed and I like the layout and planning of the development, as well as the open spaces and communal areas.

“I’m particularly happy to see that there are more bungalows on site as this is something that is really lacking within our communities.

“It means that people can downsize and those with disabilities would have the opportunity to stay within their communities.

“Overall, I’m satisfied enough to approve the planning application.”