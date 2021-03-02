Emergency services called to three-car smash on major north-east road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ambulance crews and police were called to a collision at Huntly this afternoon.

The incident happened on the A96 Aberdeen to Elgin road near Tesco in the Aberdeenshire town around 4.20pm.

It is understood the occupants of the vehicles did not sustain any serious injuries, however one person was checked by paramedics as a precaution.

As of 5.30pm the road remained closed but it is expected to reopen shortly.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a three-car crash on the A96 at 4.20pm this afternoon.

“Police joined ambulance crews at the scene.

“Nobody was seriously injured as a result of the crash.

“The vehicles are currently being recovered and the road is to reopen shortly.”