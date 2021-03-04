‘Serious’ crash closes north-east road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east road has been shut following a “serious” crash.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at the A980 Banchory to Torphins road, at the Raemoir turn-off.

The road is closed while the incident, which happened just before 1pm, is dealt with and local diversions have been put in place.

It is not known how many vehicles are involved, or if anyone has been injured.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance following a serious road crash on the A980 at Raemoir.

“The road is currently closed between Banchory and Torphins and local diversions are in place.”

More to follow.