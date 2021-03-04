Friday, March 5th 2021 Show Links
Police called after car overturns on north-east road

by Chris MacLennan
March 4, 2021, 6:03 pm Updated: March 4, 2021, 8:16 pm
A north-east road was closed earlier today after a car overturned.

The single-vehicle crash happened on an unclassified road between Udny Station and Udny Green around 3pm.

A section of the road, which is just off the A947 Aberdeen to Banff route, was closed near Hattoncrook.

No injuries were reported, however, the driver was arrested by police.

A force spokesman said: “Around 3.05pm on Thursday March 4, 2021, officers received report of a one-vehicle road crash, in which the vehicle overturned, on an unclassified road between Pitmedden and Udny Green.

“No-one was injured and the male driver has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.”

As a result of the crash, bus services were rerouted to avoid the incident as diversions were put in place.

The road fully reopened around 6pm.