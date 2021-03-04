Police called after car overturns on north-east road

A north-east road was closed earlier today after a car overturned.
The single-vehicle crash happened on an unclassified road between Udny Station and Udny Green around 3pm.
A section of the road, which is just off the A947 Aberdeen to Banff route, was closed near Hattoncrook.
No injuries were reported, however, the driver was arrested by police.
A force spokesman said: “Around 3.05pm on Thursday March 4, 2021, officers received report of a one-vehicle road crash, in which the vehicle overturned, on an unclassified road between Pitmedden and Udny Green.
“No-one was injured and the male driver has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.”
As a result of the crash, bus services were rerouted to avoid the incident as diversions were put in place.
Due to a overturned car between Udny Station and Udny Green the 290/291 service will use the Unnamed road between Udny post office and Udny Primary School, both services will still operate between Udny green and Pitmedden as normal. pic.twitter.com/QZYO6irD4C
— Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) March 4, 2021
The road fully reopened around 6pm.
