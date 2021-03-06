Petition calls for cash to meet £100 million Aberdeenshire bridge repair bill

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hundreds have backed a petition calling for Aberdeenshire Council to receive more cash to fund £100 million of bridge repairs.

The local authority is responsible for more than 1,300 river crossings in the region and dozens are in need of patching up in the coming years.

A report to councillors in November estimated this will cost £102m over the next 20 years.

Even if this figure is broken down annually, the £5.1 million which would be required every year is more than twice the council’s current bridge budget.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett launched the petition to mark two years since the closure of Park Bridge, which crosses the River Dee between Durris and Drumoak.

© Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

The category A-listed structure was shut to all but cyclists and pedestrians in 2019 following the discovery of major structural issues.

Plans have since been progressed by councillors with a view to reopening it for light vehicles.

This would cost around £2.3m – much lower than the estimated £12.4m needed for a total replacement.

Council documents show there are currently 64 weak bridges in the region, including 10 which have weight restrictions.

Mr Burnett says, without funding to repair these, the links between many communities could be broken.

The Scottish Conservative MSP added: “Park Bridge was temporarily closed on February 19, 2019, for residents to then find out that it would face permanent closure on March 4, 2019.

“Since then, they have been forced to make a 15-mile return detour, with no solution given, due to the ever-decreasing funds being made available to the local council.

“This has separated the communities of Drumoak and Durris who have had this bridge connecting their two communities for nearly 170 years.

“We are asking the Scottish Government to properly fund Aberdeenshire Council so that more than 120 communities do not face being separated.”

The Scottish Government was asked for comment.