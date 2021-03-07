North-east hotel overlooking Cruden Bay placed on market – and could be yours for £450,000

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ever wanted to own a family-run hotel in an enviable location in the heart of Aberdeenshire, well here is your opportunity.

Located in the costal village of Cruden Bay, the St Olaf Hotel has been put up for sale by property adviser, Christie & Co.

The traditional hotel enjoys an enviable position overlooking Cruden Bay and is situated just a few minutes walk from the Cruden Bay Golf Course – making it a popular choice for many golf-enthusiasts.

Inside features a reception hall including a spacious lounge, restaurant, breakfast room, and public bar with a separate entrance.

The accommodation offered comprises five en-suite bedrooms, which cater for single guests and families alike and have been decorated in a comfortable, homely fashion.

The nearby Cruden Bay sits on the east-coast of Scotland, 23 miles north of Aberdeen and eight miles south of Peterhead.

Famed for its sweeping expanse of pink sands and dunes the landscape also features Slains Castle, which is said to have inspired Bram Stoker to write his gothic horror story Dracula,

The sale of the St Olaf Hotel has been hailed as a great opportunity for a business that historically performed exceptionally well. Potential growth is also sought through internal investment and reviewing how the hotel is marketed on various social media platforms.

Brian Sheldon, regional director, of Christie & Co said: “The sale of the St Olaf Hotel offers the discerning purchaser a unique opportunity to acquire a small family-run hotel in an enviable location, which attracts a range of guests, including business travellers, domestic holidaymakers and international tourists.”

The business is on the market at an asking price of £450,000 for the freehold going concern.