Gas supplies restored in Keith and Huntly following outage

by Gregor Aiken
March 6, 2021, 10:00 am Updated: March 6, 2021, 10:52 am
Gas supplies have been restored in the area.

Residents in Keith and Huntly were left without a gas supply for the second time in a month yesterday.

SGN confirmed as of 9.15am today that issues with their network has been resolve and that customers could start using gas again.

The outage came just a month after “major disruption” left 4,500 homes in the area without gas heating and hot water for more than a day – during one of the coldest days of the year.

SGN has apologised to residents following this outage.

