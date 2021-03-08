Stonehaven Tennis Club opens three new artificial clay courts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The oldest and youngest members of Stonehaven Tennis Club came together at the weekend to mark the official opening of the club’s new courts.

Three courts have been resurfaced with artificial clay, replacing the previous green astroturf top which had been down for more than 10 years.

The new surface – increasingly popular with many Scottish clubs – was imported from the Netherlands and is regarded as better for learning as the ball travels more slowly off the surface.

To mark the occasion the club’s senior members of Stonehaven Tennis Club Ben and Diete Juffermans rallied with its youngest members Lily Metelski and Archie Dinnett, both aged eight.

Head coach Bruce McIver said: “Members can’t wait to play on the new courts. The higher bounce means more balls being chased down, giving longer rallies and a lot of fun tennis.

“Stonehaven Tennis Club welcomes players of all ages and abilities. Visitors to the area can pay to play too – when restrictions lift – and we’re confident this new surface will be popular with everyone.

“We’re looking forward to getting everyone back to playing matches and enjoying the game we all love.”

Although the new surface isn’t real clay, the playing characteristics are similar; the ball makes a mark and the court needs to be swept after playing.

To avoid landfill, the club offered the old astroturf surface free to local groups. Husky Haven and Banchory Show were among the groups to re-use the surface.

The club has five floodlit courts in all, the others being a traditional hard court surface, closer to the seafront.

Stonehaven Tennis Club is also doing structural work to its historic Victorian pavilion – which is listed – at the Recreation Ground after securing a heritage grant.

Singles tennis is currently permitted under Covid-19 lockdown rules with doubles possibly returning after 15 March, subject to Scottish Government announcements.