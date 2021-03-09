TV star Fred MacAulay to host virtual quiz for life-saving childrens charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A virtual fundraising quiz hosted by television personality Fred MacAulay will be held this month in aid of a children’s charity that works to provide safe surgery for youngsters throughout the world.

Kids OR, established by Garreth Wood, son of oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood, creates operating rooms for young people in need.

To date, the charity has helped to deliver almost 33,000 operations in 29 operating rooms in 14 countries across Africa and South America.

To help fund its life-saving purpose, Kids OR will host a virtual Question of Sport-style fundraiser on March 18 at 8pm, hosted by Mr MacAulay.

The comic, who has appeared on the likes of QI and Mock the Week, said: “I’m looking forward to stepping into Sue Barker’s shoes for a night – I’m sure she won’t mind if I borrow them – and hosting this sporting quiz for Kids Operating Room.

‘The work they do to transform the lives of children across the world is so important.

“They have continued to build operating rooms and provide training scholarships for local surgeons in the countries during the pandemic and the money raised by the quiz will help them towards their mission of providing access to safe surgery for every child.’

Mr Wood added: “We’re so grateful to Fred for hosting the quiz and we’re looking forward to seeing our teams go head-to-head and show off their sporting knowledge.

“We’re looking for teams of four to sign up – workplaces, groups of friends.

“You can sign up on our website or email fundraising@KidsOR.org.

“It’s £500 for a night of great fun and entertainment and the chance to win four tickets to the Calcutta Cup match at next year’s Six Nations.”

To find out more, visit www.kidsor.org.