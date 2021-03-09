North-east nursery shut after ‘small number’ of Covid cases detected

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east nursery has been shut due to staffing issues after a “small number” of Covid cases were detected.

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed that Portsoy nursery was closed today.

The local authority had been advised by NHS Grampian’s health protection team that a number of coronavirus cases have been linked to Portsoy School and nursery.

Schools across Scotland reopened to P1 to P3 children last Monday.

The school has written to parents and carers to advise them of the closure and to inform them of alternative childcare arrangements that are available to them.

It is not known how long Portsoy nursery will remain shut, with the announcement of the closure today made last night.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman added: “The nursery has had to close due to staff shortages.

“The school remains open.”