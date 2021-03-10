Two for court after cocaine worth £200,000 seized from car on Cromarty Bridge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two people have been charged after police seized drugs worth £200,000 from a car in the Black Isle.

A 29-year-old man and 23-year-old woman are due to appear in court today in connection with the find, made on the Cromarty Bridge yesterday.

Police pulled the car over at about 9am and searched the vehicle.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Inspector Craig Still said: “We are committed to disrupting the illegal and harmful supply of drugs in our communities and will work relentlessly using all resources at our disposal to ensure those involved are caught and brought to justice.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse or wider criminality in your area, do not hesitate to contact police via telephone number 101 or report via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.”