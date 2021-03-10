More than £6,000 of gardening and joinery tools stolen from north-east business park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gardening and joinery equipment worth more than £6,000 has been stolen following a weekend break-in at a north-east business park.

Police say the incident took place between 5.15pm on Friday and 10.15am on Monday, at a building within the Aboyne Castle Business Centre.

It is believed that those responsible must have used a vehicle to transport the tools away from the site.

Police Constable Gary Christie of Banchory Police Station said: “Gardening and joinery tools worth over £6000 were stolen during the break-in.

“It is believed a vehicle would have been needed to transport these items.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area during these times and who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has information that will assist this investigation to contact us through 101 quoting reference number 1492 of Monday, 8 March.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”