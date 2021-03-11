Kindness and love of nature key priorities for Scots coming out of pandemic, says research

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Kindness, caring for the environment and being more conscious about how and where money is spent are among the most important things for Scots as the nation eases lockdown restrictions, according to new research.

The David Hume Institute think-tank asked Scots, including children and young people, what their top priorities were as the country emerges from a year of living with Covid.

The research involved 4,500 people across the country, and included nationwide polling and group conversations.

Of the responses, the organisation found that 77% have been helping their neighbours, and 68% have been giving to charity.

A total of 58% of respondents said they intend to spend more time outside in the future, following a year of lockdown restrictions and stay at home messaging.

Susan Murray, director of the David Hume Institute, argued the results of the think tank’s research indicates Scottish people want to make positive changes.

She said: “Our research clearly shows that people want their lives and communities to be different.

“The pandemic has focussed people’s minds on what is important to them.

“People told us their priorities are being kinder, supporting nature and climate change, and making conscious choices with money.

“People have realised where they choose to spend money makes a difference to others.

“Many people have good ideas and enthusiasm but sometimes they want to know they are not on their own.

“In research conversations, people told us that hearing about the action others have taken encourages and inspires them.”

The think tank has launched the website www.whatsyouraction.scot and is encouraging the public to share their views on moves that can be made to make Scotland a better place.