Anger as ‘sickening’ graffiti reported in Aberdeenshire playpark

Vandals have scrawled offensive comments across an Aberdeenshire play park and splattered white paint down the slide.

The incident at the playpark in Port Elphinstone is believed to have occurred sometime last night and this morning.

White paint was dumped on the park’s slide while offensive comments about the police and a swastika was spread across the play area.

Workers from Aberdeenshire Council have since removed the vandalism, and police have confirmed they are investigating.

A spokesman said: “We have received reports of vandalism to a playpark in the Elphinstone Road area of Port Elphinstone, which is believed to have taken place between Wednesday March 10 and Thursday March 11.

“Inquiries into the matter are ongoing.”

The local authority said the removal of the graffiti would cost them around £1,000.

‘Sickening’

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett has strongly hit out at the vandalism brandishing it as “absolutely disgusting”.

He said: “The graffiti which has been painted at the playpark is absolutely disgusting and quite simply appalling.

“There is no place for racism – no one should have to face that wherever they are let alone at an area which young children use.

“It’s sickening to think someone could do this while also vandalising the play equipment itself.

“I hope the person responsible for this terrible act is caught and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with the police immediately.”

Constituency MSP Gillian Martin said she is “appalled” by the vandalism.

She added: “I am absolutely disgusted by this incident.

“Graffiti of any kind is completely unacceptable but to vandalise a children’s play park with graffiti of this nature is absolutely disgusting and I am appalled by what has happened.

“I hope those who carried out this vandalism are caught and properly dealt with by the police.

“Play parks are an important recreational space for children to get out and about particularly when there are so few opportunities for it at the moment due to covid restrictions.”

Vandalism creates ‘unnecessary additional situation’

Inverurie councillor Neil Baillie also expressed his disappointment after learning of the incident.

Mr Baillie said: “I am obviously disappointed in the action here of vandalism and we are assured that the police are investigating.

“I am very, very disappointed and of course the investigation will explore what can be done.

“We are in a situation where we don’t want to spend unnecessary money.

“Everybody has been feeling the frustration from lockdown and as a council, we are constantly focused on the pandemic itself without having to have this unnecessary additional situation to deal with which is the irresponsibility of individuals.

“It is extremely disappointing.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “It is disheartening to see such mindless acts of vandalism in our communities, particularly acts involving hate symbols.

“Our services continue to work together to address these issues and have since removed the graffiti from the playpark.

“We ask members of the community to be vigilant and report any instances of antisocial behaviour to the police.”