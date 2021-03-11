Air ambulance lands at Banff Primary’s playground to help local man

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A janitor helped an air ambulance land in a north-east school playground today as they raced to help an ill man.

Pupils at Banff Primary School watched on in shock as Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance descended on their playground.

The crew had been on its way back to base after a job in Orkney when it was diverted to the town following reports a man had fallen ill.

The team was flying over the Moray Firth when the alarm was raised at about 11.45am.

They were given permission to land in the school playground – with the janitor helping to guide them into landing as the children watched from inside.

Once landed, the ambulance team were taken by police to the stricken man on Addison Crescent.

A team on the ground helped to transport the patient to the helicopter.

He was then flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, with the copter landing at the hospital at about 1.15pm.

His condition is unknown at this time.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 11.45am on Thursday, March 11 to assist the air ambulance with landing at Banff Primary School so they could attend a medical incident at Addison Crescent in the town.”