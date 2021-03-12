National park authority commits to being net zero within four years

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cairngorms National Park Authority has committed to reducing its carbon emissions to net zero by 2025.

Members also agreed to work with communities, businesses and landowners to achieve net zero emissions across the park by 2045 – but hope to meet both targets sooner.

Scotland aims to reach net zero by 2045, while the UK Government has a target of 2050.

CNPA made its commitment ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow later this year and is working with other UK park authorities to have a presence at the event.

Vice convener Carolyn Caddick said: “We are aiming for 2025 for the park authority but that is the latest and I hope it will not take us that long. The bigger challenge is net zero emissions for the park generally and that will require a lot of partners to work together.

“We see ourselves as being ambitious with target setting and as a national park we expect to be in the vanguard of achieving these things.”

CNPA has taken action on reducing emissions. During lockdown members cut travel and hosted more online meetings and Ms Caddick hopes this will continue in future.

Other plans include moving to a fleet of electric vehicles, using more public transport and car sharing.

Environment and climate change secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “I commend the strong and ambitious leadership shown by Cairngorms National Park Authority as it commits to meeting net zero emissions targets, which are central to our green recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Grant Moir, the authority’s CEO, said good progress has been made in reducing emissions but there is more to do to achieve its target.