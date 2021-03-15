Lockdown sparked new high for north-east noisy neighbour complaints

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The use of an app to monitor noisy neighbours is to continue amid a sharp spike in complaints across the north-east – with 2020 officially the loudest in years.

Aberdeenshire Council began using the technology in November to speed up investigations and provide peace to riled-up residents.

Those making complaints are being encouraged to download The Noise App and report the sound levels directly to environmental health teams.

Since the launch, it has been used dozens of times to log the likes of barking dogs, loud music and washing machines disturbing other people.

Council bosses initially signed up for a limited trial of the service but have now extended it for a full year, running until November 2021.

A council spokesman said: “The app is always free to use for members of the public in the Aberdeenshire Council area.

“We are seeing improved timescales in dealing with complaints and increased quality of evidence gathered.

“We will be evaluating the app prior to the end of the trial and make a decision on whether to adopt it permanently.”

Spike in complaints post-lockdown

The announcement came as new figures showed summer 2020 generated the most noise complaints for at least four years, with lockdown sending case numbers soaring across both north-east council areas.

In Aberdeen, officers were alerted to almost 500 incidents across June alone – the equivalent of more than 16 per day.

During March, in the weeks before coronavirus measures were announced, the total was 352.

The summer complaints covered a steady rise in banging doors and the sound of neighbours’ footsteps, but the sharpest increase related to incidents of shouting and violence.

There were 70 logged in June, compared to 23 in March, and they continued to be made at a steady rate for several months, as most residents spent increasingly lengthy periods at home.

A similar spike in cases was experienced in Aberdeenshire, albeit on a much smaller scale.

June provided a new record for the area with 48 reports – an increase of 50% on the previous high of 33 in July 2017.

Advice on disputes

Citizens Advice Scotland has outlined a number of steps residents can take if they are concerned about noisy neighbours.

A spokesman said: “You should explain to them how the noise is affecting you and you should then ask them to reduce the noise – permanently or at certain times of the day.

“If your neighbour doesn’t reduce the noise and they’re a tenant, it might be worth contacting their landlord.

“If the problem continues, it’s helpful for you to keep a record or diary of what the disturbance is and how often it happens.

“This can be used as evidence in any future action.”

The organisation has recommended contacting council environmental health teams if noise continues to pose a problem.

The Noise App can be downloaded from a number of sources and makes it easy to record and send evidence of noise nuisance to Aberdeenshire Council.