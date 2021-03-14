Additional police patrols after teenager assaulted in Fraserburgh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted during an attempted theft incident in Fraserburgh.

The 15-year-old male was on St Andrews Drive when he was attacked by a man who also tried to steal property from him.

It happened at 9.30pm on March 7.

The man was wearing a black top and grey bottoms.

Detective Constable Tracy Loughhead from Ellon CID said: “Thankfully no-one was injured during this incident and inquiries are ongoing.

“Our officers have carried out a number of inquiries, including reviewing CCTV and going door to door, however we would appeal to anyone who has any knowledge of the incident or any information which may assist to contact us.

“In particular, I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the suspect to come forward and assist our inquiries.”

Additional patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance to members of the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.