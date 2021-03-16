Popular north-east race finds new course online with virtual run

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Organisers of Run Garioch have decided take this year’s event online due to the ongoing lockdown restrictions.

The race around the Inverurie area attracts thousands of participants each year – and is a huge fundraising opportunity for many charities across the region.

Last year’s run was originally postponed until September, before being cancelled.

Now organisers have decided that instead of cancelling this year, they will transform it into an online community-focused event.

Virtual Run Garioch will now take place from midnight on Friday, May 7 and continue until 11.59pm on Sunday, May 16.

Competitors are encouraged to run their race distance at a time and location of their choosing. They will then be able to upload their race times through the Run Garioch website, with further information about this available in May.

Go Green for Garioch

To get into the spirit of the challenge, the committee is urging runners to wear something green – the colour of the Garioch Sports Centre.

During the 10-day race window, runners can post pictures on social media using the hashtag #gogreenforgarioch.

The best photos on the green theme will be eligible for prizes.

More details of the categories will be posted soon.

Finish line

At the end of the event, medals will be available from the Garioch Sports Centre and other venues around Inverurie.

Runners outwith the local area are asked to get in touch with organisers to make other arrangements for collection or delivery.

Not an easy decision

In a statement on the Run Garioch website, committee members said switching to an online-only event was not an easy decision, but would help the local community.

The website post said: “While it wasn’t an easy decision to take Run Garioch virtual, we believe that holding a springtime event in some form will have a very positive impact on our community.

“We believe our runners will benefit both physically and mentally from having a realistic, achievable fitness goal to work towards in the near future.”

It continued: “Last but not least, we believe the race committee will benefit as we start to put a difficult 12 months behind us and move on to planning for our next Run Garioch in May 2022.

“Thank you as always for your support of Run Garioch, and, with it, your support of the Garioch Sports Centre, our charity partners, and the good causes in your local community who benefit from the funds we raise.”