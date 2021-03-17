Clan cancer centres reopen for face-to-face support after second lockdown closure

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Cancer sufferers in Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland can once again access vital face-to-face support at Clan Cancer Support centres.

The Aberdeen-based charity has reopened its support centres in the city, Inverurie, Elgin, Crimond, Shetland and Orkney following their closure in December, for the second time, as a result of the coronavirus lockdowns.

Initially, Clan will be offering a listening and emotional support service for adults as well as children and families affected by a cancer diagnosis.

Peer-to-peer support through a ‘walk and talk’ service is also available at several of Clan’s centres.

Dr Colette Backwell, Clan’s chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming clients back through the doors of our centres across the north-east and Northern Isles this week.

“Cancer patients have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic with delays to diagnosis and treatment and the need to shield.

“While the online and telephone services have been a great source of support to those dealing with the uncertainty of a cancer diagnosis over the past few months, Clan has had significant demand from clients for face-to-face contact with their cancer support professionals.

“The appointment system, track and trace, and other measures will ensure our clients’ safety to get the support they need from our team.

“It has been an incredibly challenging time for people affected by cancer, whether it be the stress of the diagnosis or having to shield over the last few months, that is why we have been striving to get our centres back open as soon as it was safe to do so, while continuing to provide telephone and online support for those who prefer it.

“Face to face contact has always been at the heart of CLAN’s support model, and in these challenging times, it is more important than ever for us to be here for people, and their loved ones, facing a cancer diagnosis.”

All appointments will be fully compliant with social distancing and track and trace systems and protective personal equipment will be handed out to visitors.

Clan’s smaller centres in Ballater, Banchory, Buckie, Inverurie, Lossiemouth, Turriff, Kirkwall and Lerwick remain closed.

Appointments should be pre-booked and the charity can be reached on 01224 647000 or through its website at www.clancancersupport.org.