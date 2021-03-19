Aberdeen graffiti artists transform north-east barn and bedroom for disabled brothers suffering during lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A team of Aberdeen street artists have transformed a north-east barn into a graffiti gallery in a bid to boost the spirits of two disabled teenagers.

Parents Jeanette and Adrian Baxendale offered up their outbuilding as a blank canvas for street artist Reckless to “bring a bit of excitement” to the family home at Toll of Birness while their two disabled sons struggle through social isolation during the coronavirus lockdown.

And after spending two days transforming the family’s barn wall with spray-painted artwork featuring Bob Marley, Animal from the Muppets, Wile E. Coyote on guitar, and even a Logan airplane in a nod to Mr Baxendale’s job as an pilot, Reckless and his three sidekicks turned their focus on the family home’s interior.

“I have two disabled children that have really been affected by the pandemic,” Mrs Baxendale, a mother-of-four and grandmother-of-one, said.

“This is being done to help cheer the boys up and the four lads did this out of the goodness of their hearts to help.

“They are even doing my son’s bedroom next, to help turn it into every young boy’s dream of a gaming pad.”

© Supplied by Jeanette Baxendale

The four young men, who carry out their art under the names Reckless, Skeps, Hobble and Pliskie, all took Covid-19 tests before beginning the work and wore masks while keeping a social distance from the family and each other.

And their arrival this week has brought a real boost to brothers Luca, 16, and Ethan, 19, both of whom live with cerebral palsy.

“My boys are both in wheelchairs and that has had quite an impact on them during Covid,” their mum added.

“Lockdown has really incarcerated the boys.

“They couldn’t do anything because of lockdown but more so they’ve missed the social contact.

“They have both been really depressed through this with their usual hobbies and outings all called off, so the boys’ arrival has been a real treat and it’s been a real uplift for them. It’s really brightened everything up.

“The fact Reckless and the boys have been prepared to do this to make the boys happy is quite incredible.”

© Supplied by Jeanette Baxendale

“Their work is just amazing,” Mrs Baxendale, who works as a carer, added.

“They are proper artists and so talented.

“Unfortunately they don’t get the chance to practice much as they need blank canvases like ours offered up to them. They are so kind, and if you were to stereotype them you’d be wrong because they’re all extremely generous and talented.”

The family hopes to open up the barn to show off the artists’ work once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Meantime more artwork by Reckless is available on his Instagram page.