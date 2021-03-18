Thieves steal lead from roof of Ellon golf club

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police are appealing for information after lead was stolen from the roof of a north-east golf club.

McDonald Golf Club in Ellon was targeted between February 17 and March 3.

The culprits caused “extensive” damage to the back of the club house and the roof facing McDonald Woods.

Anyone with CCTV footage covering the Hospital Road area, or any information, should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.