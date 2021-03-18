Search sparked after flare spotted off Lossiemouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Search teams were tasked this evening after a flare was spotted by an RAF patrol aircraft off Lossiemouth.

The reported sighting occurred around 5pm, with Buckie lifeboat and the search and rescue helicopter from Inverness tasked.

Teams undertook an extensive search of the area lasting nearly three hours, however, a coastguard spokesman said: “Nothing has been found to indicate any persons or vessels in distress.”

Search teams stood down at 8pm.