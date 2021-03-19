Portsoy Church ‘blessed’ to welcome first full-time minister in five years

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A former journalist will become a north-east community’s first full-time minister in five years.

John Gow is being ordained and inducted to lead Portsoy Church tonight.

The 56-year-old will be the first full-time minister at the church, which also serves the communities of Fordyce and Sandend, for nearly five years.

Mr Gow, who previously wrote for papers such as The Scotsman, said he is excited and looking forward to taking on his new role.

Portsoy’s ‘sense of togetherness’ attracted new minister

A service is taking place at St Ninians and Forglen Church in Turriff at 7pm and will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel with a link made available on Portsoy Church’s website.

“I’m so glad that God has called me to ministry and I’m so glad he has called me to Portsoy,” Mr Gow said.

“The town is full of friendly, warm folk with a real sense of togetherness and I’m looking forward to further strengthening the church’s place at the heart of the community.”

Mr Gow grew up in Falkirk and joined the Johnston Press in 1989, serving on the Scotsman, Scotland on Sunday and Edinburgh Evening News.

The last two years of his career was spent working at the Falkirk Herald before he left in 2016 to train for the ministry.

‘Honour’ to be first full-time minister at Portsoy Church Centre

Mr Gow added: “Much love and hard work has been put into setting up the Portsoy Church Centre, which opened in 2019 as a flexible, modern worship space.

“I’m honoured to be the first full-time minister to serve there.

“However, if the last year has taught us anything, though, it’s that God doesn’t expect us to be tied to our buildings.

“He wants us to take his Good News to the people and I’ve every intention of doing just that.”

Congregation feels ‘blessed’ to finally have new minister

The ordained minister studied at Highland Theological College in Dingwall and graduated in 2019.

Yvonne McKay, session clerk of Portsoy Church, said Mr Gow’s arrival was “brilliant” news for the congregation.

“When our last minister left, a group of us sat down and prayed and decided we would wait any length of time until God provided us with the right person,” she said.

“We believe we have the minister that God has chosen for us and really looking forward to working alongside him.

“We are so blessed.”

In his spare time, Mr Gow enjoys music, radio, podcasts and taking long walks on the coast or in the countryside. He self-published a children’s book a few years ago.