Man arrested after theft reported in Peterhead

A man has been arrested after a theft was reported in Peterhead.
Police were called to the shop in Uige Road earlier this evening.
A spokeswoman said: “Around 6pm on Friday March 19, 2021, police received a report of a theft at a shop in Ugie Road, Peterhead.
“Officers attended and a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”
