Finzean Scrub Hub brightens up Aboyne care home with ‘cheery’ creations

A group of volunteers who have made more than 100 sets of scrubs for key workers have handed over their latest creations to a north-east care home.

Finzean Scrub Hub was set up early in the pandemic by local artist Mel Shand.

The group upcycles old materials, such as children’s old duvet covers, into bright and comfortable scrubs for NHS Grampian and local care homes.

Staff at Allachburn Care Home in Aboyne have now received their new scrubs, and are delighted – not least because the residents also seem to love them.

‘Cheery colours’ brightening up the day for residents

Manager Isla Cowe said: “The ladies at Finzean Scrub Hub have done a lovely job with the scrubs. The staff at Allachburn have said they are very comfortable and soft, and the residents enjoy the bright colours and patterns.

“The past year has been challenging for care homes, but we are thankful for groups such as the scrub hub who have persevered and made a positive contribution to their communities.”

Resident Allie Elrick said: “The scrubs remind me of spring, as they are so bright and cheery. I just love the staff wearing them.”

Another, Christine Morrison, said she loved the “cheery colours and prints”.

Volunteers praised for backing project

Mrs Shand – who received a BEM for her efforts during the pandemic – has been blown away by the support the scrubs has received – with locals donating old duvets, pillow cases and other materials.

The Finzean-based artist – who also backed our We Art Our Heroes campaign by launching a competition to find a local champion she could create a portrait of – said: “There are around 12 ladies that have regularly sewn scrubs over the last year. We have been delighted to help out and it’s a great way to upcycle pre-loved fabric.

“My now grown-up son was delighted to see his beloved Thomas the Tank duvet cover taking on a new lease of life.”

Hundreds of items created in the last year

More than 100 sets of scrubs and more than 150 scrub bags have been created and donated.

The group has also made sewing kits with pre-cut fabric for scrubs, using Finzean Farm Shop as a safe point of collection.

Jill Matthew, location manager for Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, praised their efforts and said: “It’s wonderful to see a local group working hard for a good cause.”

Scrub Hub is a UK-wide movement that began in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.