News / Aberdeenshire

Man reported missing from Stonehaven traced safe and well

by Cheryl Livingstone
March 21, 2021, 12:26 pm Updated: March 21, 2021, 1:15 pm
A missing man from Stonehaven has been traced safe and well.

Police issued an appeal to the public to trace 31-year-old Craig Barron from Stonehaven.

Officers said he was last seen at around 9pm on Friday at an address in King’s Road.

The force has now confirmed he has been traced in the North Aberdeenshire area.

