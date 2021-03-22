Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Peterhead.

Police closed South Road in both directions between Kirk Street and Meethill Road this morning.

A 30-year-old man was struck by a red Ford Fiesta at the junction with the Lido car park at about 1.05am.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for a serious head injury.

The driver was not injured, with the road shut for about 10 hours while collision investigation work was carried out.

Sergeant Chris Smith, from the police road policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into the collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen what happened to get in touch.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the car involved prior to the incident itself, or earlier in the evening.

“If you believe you have any information, or possible dash-cam footage from the area at the time, please call Police on 101, quoting incident 0183 of Monday, 22 March, 2021.”

South Road in Peterhead is now open.

Bus services were forced to divert via West Road and Meethill Road this morning.