Police investigate after unwell baby in Peterhead taken to hospital

Police in Peterhead are investigating the “full circumstances” behind an incident in the town in which a baby became unwell.

The emergency services arrived at the scene on Strachan Way after being called at around 11.40am today.

An air ambulance landed at the car park of the local B&Q and the baby was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

However, it is currently unclear if the child was transferred by helicopter or by road.

Officers were still in attendance more than seven hours later.

A police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services were called to Strachan Way, Peterhead around 11.40am this morning, Tuesday March 23 following a report of a baby having become unwell.

“The baby has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”