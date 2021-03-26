Cases ‘plateauing’ across NHS Grampian in recent days

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cases are “plateauing” across the north-east after a period of increasing infection rates, but “caution continues to be the watchword”, an NHS Grampian health chief has said.

Dr Simon Hilton, consultant in public health medicine at NHS Grampian, said the number of new Covid infections per day is still cause for concern, but explained that in recent days the situation has improved.

Today, the Public Health Scotland recorded 18 new cases in Aberdeen, 14 in Aberdeenshire, and 11 in Moray for a total of 43 new daily cases across the whole Grampian health board region.

Yesterday 56 new cases were noted, and on Wednesday 54 were found in Grampian.

Dr Hilton said there are a number of factors that are believed to be causing the rate of infections being recorded in the region recently.

He said: “We have seen a slight increase in cases in Aberdeen City recently, but this is now plateauing in recent days.

“There is no one setting we can link this back to.

“We are still seeing spread in the community, but we are also seeing some cases linked to workplaces.

“It remains vitally important that everyone who can work at home continues to do so.

“If it not possible to do so, then employers and employees should be careful to follow national guidance.

“Any sign of symptoms, no matter how mild, should be taken as a cue to isolate and book a test.

“Testing is increasing, with all close contacts of detected cases being offered a test and with the roll out of lateral flow testing for secondary school pupils.

“As a result, some fluctuations in case numbers are to be expected.

“Caution continues to be the watchword as restrictions are gradually eased.

“The vaccination programme is going well and offers great hope for the future, but it does not mean we should drop our guard.

“Wearing a face covering, limiting social contacts, and sticking to physical distancing when we do see people from other households are still really important.”