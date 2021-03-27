Sunday, March 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Driver charged for driving at 116mph on A90 – with four others clocked at over 90mph

by Craig Munro
March 27, 2021, 1:06 pm Updated: March 27, 2021, 1:08 pm
© Supplied by Police ScotlandPolice were carrying out speed checks on the A90 yesterday.
Police were carrying out speed checks on the A90 yesterday.

Police have charged a person with dangerous driving after they were caught going at 116mph on a section of the A90.

Officers also charged four other people for driving at speeds between 90 and 98mph as they carried out speed checks between Blackdog and Ellon yesterday.

The latest speeding incidents are among a number recorded on that stretch of road over the past month.

On March 8, a 36-year-old man was reported after he was found to be driving at 122mph on the Blackdog-Ellon road.

And just four days before that, a 38-year-old man was caught travelling at 120mph north of Ellon – after he overtook an unmarked police car.

More from the Press and Journal