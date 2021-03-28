Police called to St Cyrus after alleged Covid rule breach involving Queen’s grandson

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have spoken to the Queen’s grandson after a complaint that he had allegedly breached Covid travel rules by driving from Gloucestershire to St Cyrus in Aberdeenshire.

Reported by The Sun, officers were called to a property in the seaside village in southern Aberdeenshire on Friday evening, following complaints that Peter Phillips had allegedly breached virus regulations by making the more-than 400-mile journey from southern England to the north-east of Scotland to see a woman.

Mr Phillips, 43, explained to officers that he had made the journey as part of a business trip.

The police have said that no action was taken as no rules had been broken.

It is understood that locals in St Cyrus phoned the police after concerns that Mr Phillips had made the journey for leisure reasons alone.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “At around 6.40pm on Friday March 26, police received a report of a potential breach of coronavirus regulations at a property in St Cyrus.

“Officers attended, spoke to the occupants, and found no breaches of legislation.”

Currently, only travel for essential purposes is permitted across Scotland in order to help prevent the spread of the virus between different parts of the country.

Mr Phillips is the son of the Princess Royal, and is 16th in line for the throne.

The Sun said he was visiting a woman — who is separated from her husband — and is a pal of Peter’s sister Zara Phillips from their days at private school Gordonstoun in Moray.

The woman and fellow ex-Gordonstoun pupil Mr Phillips met again at a school reunion.