North-east couple tried to abduct daughter’s ex-boyfriend

A couple who tried to adduct their daughter’s former boyfriend were told by a sheriff their actions were ‘incredibly stupid’.

Angela and Gary Paterson, who were described as “raging angry” during the stand-off, tried to force the teenager into the back of their waiting car.

During the dramatic incident on Low Shore, Macduff on November 12, 2019, the victim was heard shouting for help – and at one point managed to flee to a nearby pub.