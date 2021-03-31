Scrapping of travel discount for those with disabilities by Aberdeenshire Council blasted as ‘like losing a lifeline’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The scrapping of a discounted travel scheme relied upon by 1,450 disabled people in Aberdeenshire has been described as “like losing a lifeline” by one of those affected.

Duncan Ross, 33, is blind and relies on his TaxiCard vouchers for reduced fares which allow him to easily navigate the city streets when he ventures from Alford in to Aberdeen.

Aberdeenshire Council is stopping the scheme, which offers a 50% discount on taxi fare less than £10 and a £5 discount for any over that amount, to those with a disability including mobility and sight issues.

It also offers half price rail tickets between Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen and beyond as far as Nairn and Montrose.

“Difficult decisions”

However, in a letter to cardholders this week, the local authority said “Aberdeenshire Council has to make significant budget savings in both financial years 2021/22 and 2022/23. Councillors have had to make difficult decisions as part of the budget process but have had to end this scheme to reduce council spend.”

The scheme will end on Friday, April 23, in what will be a big blow to Mr Ross.

He said: “This will have an effect on various different aspects of my life from employment chances to just wanting to go somewhere for the day.

“I used to use my card to go when in Aberdeen to get from the bus station to John Street because that was quite a long journey with lots of pavement changes along the route.

“I just don’t understand why they’re cancelling it, when surely there’s other things they can stop other than this…but I don’t have much say on it really.

“It’s a good lifeline for me that it being lost. It gives me freedom when taxis are usually costly.”

Unsuitable alternative

Mr Ross added that the coronavirus pandemic has dented his confidence when it comes to using public transport and navigating the pavements and roads altered when the Spaces for People scheme was rolled out to aid social distancing.

He is being urged to use the council’s dial-a-bus service from the end of April instead.

He added: “That leaves from down at Tillyfoury so how does the council suggest I manage the two miles from Alford to there to get the dial-a-bus?”

The local authority said it “has not been taken lightly” and “will do all that it can to support all cardholders to access appropriate transport when they require it”.

An spokesman said: “We are monitoring feedback from TaxiCard holders which will be used to inform the development of A2B dial-a-bus services using council minibuses.”

A spokesman for the national sight loss charity RNIB Scotland added: “Blind and partially sighted people rely more heavily on affordable and accessible public transport than most as they can’t themselves drive. Many are also older and on lower incomes. Taxis have the advantage of taking them door-to-door, saving them from having to find their way to a bus stop and to their destination at the other end. This might be just an added convenience for sighted people. But for those without sight it can make an enormous difference to their freedom and independence.

“We are concerned that the society we are returning to might inadvertently end up being less inclusive. Social distancing is making travel by bus additionally difficult now for those with sight loss. The re-design of our streets under the Spaces for People initiative might create new obstacles and hazards for those with sight loss and other disabilities trying to get around outdoors.”