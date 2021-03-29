Wild swimmers say the hobby is ‘like a religion’ as they defend dips involving dozens

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The wild swimming craze has become so important to some fans that jumping in Scotland’s icy-cold seas and rivers is often likened to a religious experience.

But a group of enthusiasts in Aberdeen have taken it to the next level.

The Wet Bandits group, founded around eight weeks ago, now braves the chilly conditions of the North Sea every single day.