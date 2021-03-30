Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new litter-picking project has expanded to an Aberdeen dolphin-spotting site to help keep the popular seaside destination free of rubbish.

The Turning the Plastic Tide organisation last year launched its Take Four For The Shore initiative, which installs boxes on commonly-visited north-east shoreline areas full of equipment to safely dispose of litter.

People going past the boxes are encouraged to use the gear within to remove at least four items of waste from the coast.

One of the kits is now in place at Torry Battery, as part of a new partnership between Turning the Plastic Tide and the Greyhope Bay project, which is seeking to transform the former artillery battery into a tourist destination and wildlife watching spot, with views over the harbour’s charismatic dolphin population.

Crawford Paris from Turning the Plastic Tide said: “We were given funding by Aberdeen City Council last year which allowed us to carry out project work in the city, where we had previously not been working before, and so it opened up opportunities to engage with local projects.

“The project that was the top of our list was Greyhope Bay, and we saw this as a great chance to start collaborating with our Take Four For The Shore initiative.

“The boxes are freely available for anyone to use, everything you need to do a beach clean is inside with a set of handy instructions that give you a brief rundown on all the safety aspects, and dos and don’ts about what to collect and not collect.

“We’re really proud to be joining up with Greyhope Bay, we think there’s a lot of great momentum and potential here with the project.”