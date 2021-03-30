More facilities at Aberdeenshire NTS sites to reopen from Friday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More facilities at Aberdeenshire estates and gardens will reopen to visitors later this week.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) charity confirmed takeaway catering facilities and playparks at Drum Castle, Crathes Castle and Haddo House will open from Friday.

Further facilities will reopen on April 30, in line with the relaxation of restrictions across Scotland.

Some NTS locations, such as Mar Lodge Estate, Castle Fraser, Craigievar Castle, Crathes Castle, Drum Castle and Fyvie Castle, have remained accessible throughout the winter.

NTS chief executive Philip Long OBE said: “Everyone at the trust is looking forward to welcoming our visitors back to the beautiful places we protect.

“Across Aberdeenshire, our teams are hard at work preparing for reopening and giving everyone a warm, and of course, safe welcome.”

He added: “Our charity is very grateful to the Scottish Government, our members and donors whose support and generosity means we can re-open more properties than we’d thought would have been possible this year.

“So many people love these places and after such a difficult year, all of us at the trust are pleased to be able to share this positive news, and so many of our special places once again.”

Those seeking to visit the NTS sites are urged to check the charity’s website for opening information and for safety measures that should be followed.