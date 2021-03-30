North-east school closes due to Covid-19 outbreak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeenshire school is to remain closed to all pupils until after the Easter break due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Portsoy Primary School and Nursery will remain closed to all students for the remaining two days of term after several cases of the virus were linked to the school.

From tomorrow, all pupils are required to undertake lessons from home as a deep clean is conducted on the school grounds, prior to reopening on April 19.

Aberdeenshire Council were advised to close the school by NHS Grampian Health Protection Team (HPT) after a number of cases were directly linked to the Aird Street school.

It marks the second time this month students have had to adopt to home learning.

Two weeks ago, one primary class were asked to self-isolate due to a confirmed outbreak.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “We have been advised by NHS Grampian Health Protection Team (HPT) that there have been detected cases of Covid-19 linked to Portsoy School and Nursery.

“On the advice from NHS HPT the school will be closed from Tuesday, March 30 and will reopen on Monday, April 19. Pupils will learn online at home for the next two days.

“All of our schools are already subject to enhanced cleaning measures and we continue to work closely with our colleagues in Public Health.”