‘They were both so caring’: Huntly mum praises hero medics who treated baby Leo’s broken leg

A Huntly mum has thanked the “amazing” ambulance staff who came to her baby’s aid after a trip ended in little Leo sustaining a broken leg.

Louise Middleton was on her way to collect her husband Ross from work on February 17 when, as she was holding Leo, she tripped and fell.

Mrs Middleton said: “I was carrying Leo, who was then seven months and three weeks, in my arms to the car. I got out the front door and for some reason I tripped. I just kept thinking ‘protect his head, protect his head’.

“I twisted to take the fall so Leo’s head wouldn’t hit the step but in doing so I must of landed on his leg as I pulled him away from the step. He was crying and I was in shock.

“I came back inside, checked him over and I noticed a small scrape on his left knee but nothing else.”

Mrs Middleton rang her husband who left work and rushed home.

Medics were called and immediately came to the family’s aid.

Paige Fletcher, of Elgin Ambulance Station, and Cath Robertson, of Buckie Ambulance Station, were tasked to attend.

‘The ladies were fantastic’

Mrs Middleton added: “When Catherine and Paige arrived they checked over Leo and gave him some Calpol, it was decided that a trip to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital would be in order as Leo was sore around his leg when touched.

“Leo was in his car seat while I was fastened into the bed so I could see him.

“Paige and Cath were amazing and took care of us both whilst on the way to Aberdeen, even seeing if they could meet a paramedic to give me an anti-sickness jab.

“Upon arrival the ladies were fantastic. They booked Leo in and made sure we were settled before they left.

“I can’t thank them enough.

“They were both so caring and understanding and I couldn’t have asked for any more from them.”

Unfortunately for little Leo and his parents, he was diagnosed with a leg break on arrival at the hospital.

Leo is now doing great

Mrs Middleton added: “Leo, unfortunately, did break his leg – it is a femur break.

“The staff at the hospital were also amazing and really looked after us.”

Mrs Middleton has said that little Leo is now doing “great” and has recently had his cast taken off.