This north-east castle has topped Lonely Planet’s 2021 UK destinations list

Aberdeenshire’s Craigievar Castle, which is said to have inspired Walt Disney’s famed Cinderella Castle, has topped a list of lesser-known locations to visit in the UK.

The pink-walled fort in Alford was named as the must see destination in the UK to visit once lockdown lifts, while Benmore Botanic Garden, in Strath Eachaig, joined it as the only other Scottish location in the top 10.

The list was compiled by the world famous travel guide Lonely Planet and the Sony Xperia 5 II, who have joined forces to unveil a photo series of these underrated destinations.

Craigievar Castle, completed in 1626, is believed to have helped inspire Walt Disney’s world-renowned Cinderella Castle

“It’s no surprise”

VisitAberdeenshire CEO Chris Foy: “Craigievar Castle is just one of many stunning castles here in Aberdeenshire. What makes it outstanding is the glorious pink hue and fairytale-like quality that is believed to have inspired Walt Disney. “It’s no surprise it’s topped Lonely Planet’s guide as it’s also a favourite destination with social media influencers too. We’re proud to have such an iconic castle on our doorstep in the North-east.”

The famous castle and gardens is operated by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS), after it was took over by the conservation organisation in the 1960s.

Benmore Botanic Garden, in Strath Eachaig, is the only other Scottish destination to make the list in fifth place.

Tom Hall, at Lonely Planet, says: “London has always dominated tourism in the UK, and for good reason, but the entire country is overflowing with historic sites and natural wonders.

“The pandemic caused us all to pause and re-evaluate how we travel, and I think now is the perfect time to update that bucket list with some of these under-the-radar places you might have overlooked in the past.”