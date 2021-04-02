Huntly FC player runs equivalent of two marathons in two days to raise £2,500 for Age Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Huntly FC player has pounded the pavements rather than the football pitch to raise almost £2,500 for charity through a gruelling fundraising challenge.

Gary McGowan ran four miles every four hours for a 48-hour period to complete the “4x4x48” challenge’ in aid of Age Scotland.

And while he put his best foot forward to run the equivalent of two marathons in two days, his fellow Huntly FC players, and fans of the club, put their hands in their pockets to help him smash his initial fundraising target of £500 by almost £2,000.

Mr McGowan said: “I have always had a good relationship with the older generation and the thought of certain people feeling alone and isolated is heartbreaking.

“I was hoping to raise funds that will allow volunteers of Age Scotland to befriend an older person who feels isolated.”

Every £10 donated to the national charity can pay for two friendship calls from a charity adviser to lonely older people and could make all the difference to someone’s life.

Brian Sloan, chief executive of Age Scotland, said: “The generosity and dedication shown by fundraisers like Gary has been amazing during what continues to be an incredibly difficult time for many older people.

“The 4x4x48 challenge is no mean feat and we’re so grateful for his fundraising efforts, which will help us continue our lifeline services supporting older people who are feeling lonely and isolated.

“A huge thank you to Gary, from all of us at Age Scotland, for helping ensure we can be there for everyone who needs our support. Congratulations on completing the challenge.”

People can still support Mr McGowan’s efforts through his JustGiving page.