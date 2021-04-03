Mintlaw villagers hopeful surgery takeover could be a ‘step in right direction’ following years of appointment shortages

Something went wrong - please try again later.

North-east villagers are hoping a NHS Grampian takeover of their medical practice will be the “step in the right direction” that’s needed to get the surgery back on its feet.

Issues believed to have been “brewing for a while” have reportedly led to a north-east medical centre ending its contract with the health board to provide primary care.

The Mintlaw Group Practice will end its contract with NHS Grampian, to provide primary care to its practice population of almost 8,500 people, at the end of June.

The move follows years of doctor recruitment and retainment struggles which have left residents struggling to see a GP at the Newlands Road surgery.

Mintlaw Community Council chairwoman Fiona Pringle, hopes this will signal a start of improved services for residents.

“There has been concerns for some time over lack of doctors and issues trying to get appointments, something which you do see all over,” she said.

“I think the staff who are there have been trying their best in a difficult situation and with Covid it have been proving even more difficult.

“At one time we had about six or seven doctors and I’m not sure what were down to now, perhaps four of which some might be part-time.

“There’s been a shortage for years and it we’ve had locums on and off.

“They’ve been struggling to recruit and did bring in more nurse practitioners but they are restricted with some things they aren’t able to do.”

Going forward the practice could become a ‘2C practice‘, which usually means it is run by the health and social care partnership, rather than being a private clinic.

Mrs Pringle added: “I’m just glad it has been taken over by the health board rather than closed altogether. It covers a wide area and we do need it.

“The village is growing as well, there’s new houses going up all the time. Those developments within the village have put more pressure on the practice as well.

“We are hoping that it will be a short term measure that will help the practice to move forward because there have been issues and hopefully this will be a step in the right direction that will keep it going.

“Hopefully the health board will be able to find somebody to take it on if they can it running meantime as we really do need doctors in the village considering the number of patients that practice has to serve.”

Mintlaw Group Practice partner, Dr Jillian Macfarlane, added: “This has been a difficult decision for me personally, however, I am sure that this is the right decision for the practice.

“I intend to continue in my role as GP for the Mintlaw community and with the support of the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership I am sure that the practice will continue to care for patients for many years to come.”

The health board is stressing that patients do not need to contact the practice or register elsewhere as services will continue as usual.

Central Buchan councillor Norman Smith agreed that issues had been “brewing for a wee while” and that things had “come to a head” but doesn’t believe there’s any reason for concern at the moment.

“The practice has given up the contract so it will be up to the NHS to take it forward and take it on,” he said.

“My understanding is things are going to continue as they are for now so there’ll be no disruption to patients. I think there’ll be ongoing negotiations with the NHS and others, but assume that in the next three months it will be resolved.

“It’s something that has been brewing for a while but I think in the short to medium-term we will be okay.”

Mark Simpson, partnership manager for the North of Aberdeenshire, said: “Due to a unique set of circumstances, Mintlaw Group Practice, has taken the decision to hand their contract to provide primary care services back to ourselves.

“We along with the remaining partner at the practice will work together to ensure continued sustainable, high-quality primary care services to patients.

“I would also like to reassure patients that we, along with the practice, will keep them informed as soon as there is any new information and whilst it may be unsettling, I can promise them that we are doing all we can to make the process as smooth as possible.”