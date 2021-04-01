Friday, April 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Two-vehicle crash closes section of A90 near Laurencekirk

by David Walker
April 1, 2021, 5:44 pm Updated: April 1, 2021, 5:47 pm

A section of the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road has been closed due to a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services are currently in attendance on the A90 northbound at Laurencekirk, with the road shut in that direction.

Police and the fire service were called out, with firefighters using small tools and making the area safe.

Diversions have been put in place, and motorists have been urged to avoid the area if they can.

There are not thought to be any serious injuries.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance following a two-vehicle road crash on the A90 northbound at Laurencekirk.

“The road is currently closed northbound and local diversions are in place.”

A fire spokeswoman added: “We were called out to a crash at 4.12pm and left the scene at 4.34pm.”