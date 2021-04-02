Video: Fishing vessel escorted back to Peterhead Harbour after 12 hour overnight rescue operation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A fishing vessel was escorted back to Peterhead Harbour following a 12-hour overnight rescue mission.

The FV Consortium got into trouble at about 9.30pm while situated around 90 miles east of Fraserburgh and made a Mayday call.

The vessel had five crew members on board and had started taking on water.

Peterhead lifeboat was scrambled to help, alongside the Bond 1 helicopter from Aberdeen and another coastguard helicopter from Sumburgh in Shetland.

A number of local fishing vessels also responded to the calls for help.

The Peterhead boat, the Misses Robertson of Kintail, departed at 10.40pm and arrived on-scene at 2.05am.

By the time the volunteer crew got there, the FV Consortium was already under own power and had halted the water leakage to the engine room.

The Peterhead lifeboat took over as escort vessel from the Fishery Protection vessel Hirta and made the seven and a half hour journey back to port, arriving at the harbour at 10.33am.

Coxswain Pat Davidson thanked the crew for their response and to the others who helped in readying the boat for service on return.

Crew member Sarah Patterson added: “It was an extended shout, and thankfully all turned out well.

“We were glad to escort the Consortium and crew back to Peterhead.”

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “All crew members are safe and well. The water ingress has been stopped at this stage, it’s all been pumped out.

“At about 9.30pm the initial call came in. A number of local fishing vessels and standby vessels responded to assist.

“We did have two helicopters assisting with transfer pumps as well: Bond One out of Aberdeen and a coastguard helicopter from Sumburgh in Shetland.”