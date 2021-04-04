Six weeks of closures along Formartine and Buchan Way outlined to allow for viaduct repair and improvement works

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Restrictions for walkers on part of the Formartine and Buchan Way will be in place for around six weeks to allow for improvements works on Ellon Viaduct.

Sections of historic route will be closed to allow for the works from Monday, April 26.

The temporary closure will extend from where the route meets the A920 at Esslemont along to Ness Circle, including the viaduct itself, with an alternative crossing in place over Meiklemill Bridge.

The 40-mile former rail line runs from Dyce to Fraserburgh and features a 13-mile spur from Maud to Peterhead.

A haven for walkers and cyclists, the Formartine and Buchan Way passes close to a host of popular attractions along its route including Aden Country Park, Deer Abbey, Drinnie’s Wood Observatory and several historic stone circles.

The works, which will also improve its accessibility for disabled people, are being paid for by the Scottish Government’s regional transport active travel grant scheme, and carried out by Aberdeenshire Council’s roads service.

Phase one will involve drainage repairs at the viaduct which will help protect the structure for years to come. The surface of the bridge will then be sealed to prevent further water ingress and damage.

Subsequent phases will improve the surface of the Formartine and Buchan Way within Ellon town boundaries which will enhance accessibility for all users.

Katherine Low of the council’s environment team said: “The safety of the public and that of the construction team is paramount and we request that everyone observes all safety signs and avoids entering the construction site areas.”